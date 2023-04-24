Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 200

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 200. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The first, for the rest of us, but needed to gain weight quickly.

Click for a solution Macintosh 128K The first (it was the first Macintosh, released in January 1984), for the rest of us (its tagline), but needed to gain weight quickly (its 128 KB of memory quickly proved insufficient, and it was replaced by the 512K, nicknamed the Fat Mac, later that year).

2: Hat partly designed by Bose arrived almost a year late for the party.

Click for a solution Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh Hat (commonly known as the TAM, a word used for a hat) partly designed by Bose (its custom sound system was designed by Bose) arrived almost a year late for the party (released in June 1997, but the anniversary had been on 1 April the previous year).

3: No notebook, and its 7 kg weight was the envy of those who played trackball.

Click for a solution Macintosh Portable No notebook (it was large and hefty), and its 7 kg weight (it really does weigh that much) was the envy of those who played trackball (it shipped with a built-in trackball).

4: Headless, 1U and served in a rack 21 years ago.

Click for a solution Xserve Headless (it was intended to be used without a display), 1U (amazingly, it was only 1U, less than 2 inches, thick) and served in a rack 21 years ago (designed to be mounted in a rack, it shipped in July 2002).

The common factor

Click for a solution They are among the most distinctive models of Mac.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.