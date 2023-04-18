Mints version 1.13 fixes a crashing bug

This new version of Mints fixes a bug that could cause the app to crash if you tried to select a networked volume for its new Disk Check feature. I’m very grateful to MarkA for reporting this, if still a little puzzled as why anyone should want to try that! However, in fixing this bug I have tried to make volume selection completely bombproof: if you do try selecting a volume or anything else that Mints can’t check, if it doesn’t report an error then it should just give the information for the root volume / instead. Please don’t take that as a challenge, though, and no fuzzing!

Mints version 1.13 is now available from here: mints113

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.

I apologise to anyone who suffered this bug, and for lumbering you with another update so soon.