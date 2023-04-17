Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 199

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 199. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Folder for arched roof locks your data securely.

Click for a solution FileVault Folder (file) for arched roof (a vault) locks your data securely (it encrypts the Data volume).

2: Links for unlocking and a store for passwords and certificates.

Click for a solution Keychain Links (chain) for unlocking (key) and a store for passwords and certificates (what a keychain is).

3: Leonardo’s vault for a special phone has come to your Mac.

Click for a solution Cryptex Leonardo’s vault (name of a fictional device in Dan Brown’s ‘The Da Vinci Code’) for a special phone (originally for Apple’s customised iPhone, its Security Research Device) has come to your Mac (now used to store Safari and other files in Ventura).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are all forms of protected storage.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.