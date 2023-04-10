Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 198

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 198. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Visible vapour after I sync with Liverpool plus.

Click for a solution iCloud Visible vapour (cloud) after I (i-) sync with (what you hope to do with it) Liverpool (Apple internal name for CloudKit) plus (now iCloud+ as well).

2: Hanging decoration to fascinate an infant and myself brought a fiasco in the summer of 2008.

Click for a solution MobileMe Hanging decoration to fascinate an infant (a mobile) and myself (me) brought a fiasco in the summer of 2008 (launched on 9 July 2008 to replace .Mac, the successor to iTools, Steve Jobs was upset at its failure).

3: Within a week of the new millennium I came with a gun for online storage and more.

Click for a solution iTools Within a week of the new millennium (released on 5 January 2000) I came with a gun (known in slang as a tool) for online storage and more (it included iDisk, Mail, iCards and others).

The common factor

Click for the solution They have all formed Apple’s online user services.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.