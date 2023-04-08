Saturday Mac riddles 198

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Visible vapour after I sync with Liverpool plus.

2: Hanging decoration to fascinate an infant and myself brought a fiasco in the summer of 2008.

3: Within a week of the new millennium I came with a gun for online storage and more.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.