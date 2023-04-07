Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.3.1, and Safari 16.4.1

Apple has just released an urgent security update to macOS Ventura, bringing it to version 13.3.1.

This addresses two security vulnerabilities in IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit, both of which Apple is aware of reports that they may have been actively exploited. Full details are here.

For those using Big Sur or Monterey, Safari 16.4.1 is now available to address the WebKit bug.

Apple’s release notes helpfully state that it also addresses two other issues, one in reliability of Auto Unlock with Watch, and the other setting different skin tones in the Pushing Hands emoji.

For Intel Macs the download is only just over 580 MB, but for Apple silicon Macs it’s 1.99 GB, although it then installs very briskly.

There are no firmware updates for T2 or Apple silicon Macs.

This brings macOS to version 13.3.1 build 22E261.

There are hardly any changes seen in /System/Library, and none at all among bundled apps, apart from Safari whose build number increases by one to 18615.1.26.11.23, but its version number in Ventura remains at 16.4. Minor build changes include:

AppleH13CameraInterface kernel extension,

ImageIO framework,

EmojiFoundation and SafariSafeBrowsing private frameworks.

Last updated 1920 GMT 7 April 2023.