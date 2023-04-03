Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 197

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 197. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Supplies arrive by parachute, unsolicited crypto, or wireless file transfer.

Click for a solution AirDrop Supplies arrive by parachute (an airdrop), unsolicited crypto (also an airdrop), or wireless file transfer (what it does).

2: Find my flight bill to track your keys.

Click for a solution AirTag Find my (the Find My service for tracking) flight bill (an air tag) to track your keys (what it does).

3: Mark made by wind for hardcopy since iOS 4.2 and Lion a year later.

Click for a solution AirPrint Mark made by wind (like a footprint perhaps) for hardcopy (printing) since iOS 4.2 and Lion a year later (when it was introduced, the first in the autumn after the first iPad was launched).

The common factor

Click for the solution They all start with the word air, and involve wireless networking.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.