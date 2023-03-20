Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 195

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 195. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Don’t let your Mac catch one of these discovered in the 1890s.

Click for a solution virus Don’t let your Mac catch one of these (a computer virus) discovered in the 1890s (the first virus to be discovered was the tobacco mosaic virus, in 1892-98).

2: Legendary horse to trick you into trouble.

Click for a solution Trojan Legendary horse (the wooden horse of Troy) to trick you into trouble (what it aims to do).

3: Whelp really isn’t as attractive as it might seem.

Click for a solution PUP Whelp (a pup) really isn’t as attractive as it might seem (a ‘probably unwanted program’, malicious software such as nasty adware).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are all types of malware.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.