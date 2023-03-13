Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 194

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 194. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The fastest insectivore on the wing for nearly nine years, thanks to Chris.

Click for a solution Swift The fastest insectivore on the wing (swift birds are among the fastest in level flight, and eat insects) for nearly nine years (first released in June 2014), thanks to Chris (Lattner, its originator and lead until 2017).

2: Cursive writing on this fruit is for automation.

Click for a solution AppleScript Cursive writing (script) on this fruit (apple) is for automation (what AppleScript is intended for).

3: Purpose for the father of probability developed by Niklaus and Larry.

Click for a solution Object Pascal Purpose (object) for the father of probability (Blaise Pascal, 1623-1662, French mathematician and developer of probability theory with Fermat) developed by Niklaus (Wirth, who designed Pascal in 1970) and Larry (Tesler, of Apple, 1945-2020).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are all programming languages created for Apple hardware.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.