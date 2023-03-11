Saturday Mac riddles 194

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: The fastest insectivore on the wing for nearly nine years, thanks to Chris.

2: Cursive writing on this fruit is for automation.

3: Purpose for the father of probability developed by Niklaus and Larry.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.