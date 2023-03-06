Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 193

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 193. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Pianist’s notes for typing and shortcuts.

Click for a solution keyboard Pianist’s notes (piano keyboard) for typing and shortcuts (what you use your keyboard for).

2: Stiff card on a hardback to contain what’s copied.

Click for a solution pasteboard Stiff card on a hardback (pasteboard is used for the covers of hardback books) to contain what’s copied (what the pasteboard does in macOS).

3: Manages apps with assertions down the side of a car.

Click for a solution RunningBoard Manages apps with assertions (what it does inside macOS) down the side of a car (the running board).

The common factor

Click for the solution They all end with -board.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.