Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 193

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 193. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Pianist’s notes for typing and shortcuts.
Click for a solution
keyboard
Pianist’s notes (piano keyboard) for typing and shortcuts (what you use your keyboard for).
2: Stiff card on a hardback to contain what’s copied.
Click for a solution
pasteboard
Stiff card on a hardback (pasteboard is used for the covers of hardback books) to contain what’s copied (what the pasteboard does in macOS).
3: Manages apps with assertions down the side of a car.
Click for a solution
RunningBoard
Manages apps with assertions (what it does inside macOS) down the side of a car (the running board).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They all end with -board.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.