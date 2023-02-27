Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 192

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 192. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Brisk march for multimedia from 1991, but frozen since Mojave.

Click for a solution QuickTime Brisk march (quick time) for multimedia (what it handles) from 1991 (when it was introduced), but frozen since Mojave (it has been).

2: Rapid information from space to thumbnail and preview.

Click for a solution QuickLook Rapid information from space (quick-look) to thumbnail and preview (what QuickLook provides in macOS).

3: Climbing extender for 2D graphics now replaced by quartz.

Click for a solution QuickDraw Climbing extender (a quickdraw, consisting of two karabiners joined to a length of tape) for 2D graphics (what it did) now replaced by quartz (replaced by Quartz from 1999 onward).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are graphics and media-related features whose names start with Quick-.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.