Saturday Mac riddles 191

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: No matter what the content of a text file, I am always at its end.

2: Last thing on a real estate inventory or personal possessions.

3: Finally for a bundle loaded with the kernel, and its common nickname.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.