Saturday Mac riddles 191

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.
1: No matter what the content of a text file, I am always at its end.
2: Last thing on a real estate inventory or personal possessions.
3: Finally for a bundle loaded with the kernel, and its common nickname.
To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.
I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.
Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.