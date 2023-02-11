Saturday Mac riddles 190

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Windows controller on macOS isn’t as bad as it seems for props and lighting setup.

2: Manage a group sent abroad, most famously from Houston, brings three together in a lion.

3: Former juggler could locate several items until integrated in seven.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.