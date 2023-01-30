Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 188

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 188. Here are my solutions to them.

1: His evolution was owned by the Larrakia for the core of ten.

Click for a solution Darwin His evolution (Charles Darwin published his theory in 1859) was owned by the Larrakia (the Australian city of Darwin is built on land traditionally owned by the Larrakia people) for the core of ten (Darwin is the open-source core of Mac OS X).

2: A single movement in blue before cocoa didn’t win jobs with a dell.

Click for a solution Rhapsody A single movement (a musical rhapsody) in blue (Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ was the inspiration for its name) before cocoa (Cocoa became its descendent) didn’t win jobs with a dell (Steve Jobs tried unsuccessfully to persuade Michael Dell to license it). (Rhapsody was the intended successor to Classic Mac OS, but was replaced by Darwin.)

3: Composer of a fanfare should have been eight if Ellen had succeeded.

Click for a solution Copland Composer of a fanfare (named after Aaron Copland, who composed ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’) should have been eight (it was intended to be System 8) if Ellen had succeeded (the late Ellen Hancock tried unsuccessfully to get the project to deliver).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are operating systems developed by Apple that haven’t quite been the regular release of Mac OS.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.