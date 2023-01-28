Saturday Mac riddles 188

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: His evolution was owned by the Larrakia for the core of ten.

2: A single movement in blue before cocoa didn’t win jobs with a dell.

3: Composer of a fanfare should have been eight if Ellen had succeeded.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.