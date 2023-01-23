Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 187

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 187. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Leaves from the book you started writing in 2005.

Pages Leaves from the book (pages) you started writing (it's the Mac's bundled word processor) in 2005 (when it was first released).

2: Could be a cider press, but just one of six in 1997.

AppleWorks Could be a cider press (apple works), but just one of six (the word processor was one of six modules) in 1997 (when it was first released as AppleWorks, prior to which it had been ClarisWorks).

3: Scottish author was one of two killer apps in 1984.

MacWrite Scottish (Mac) author (write) was one of two killer apps (the other being MacPaint) in 1984 (it was released with the first Mac).

The common factor

They were the Mac's primary word processors from Apple.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.