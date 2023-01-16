Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 186

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 186. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Arrivals and departures was one more thing in 1999.

Click for a solution AirPort Arrivals and departures (an airport) was one more thing in 1999 (announced and demonstrated by Steve Jobs as ‘one more thing’ that year).

2: Volatile anaesthetic paid in full since 1991.

Click for a solution Ethernet Volatile anaesthetic (ether) paid in full (net, as in net price) since 1991 (first introduced with Quadra models).

3: Neighbourhood gossip from a twisted pair in 1985.

Click for a solution LocalTalk Neighbourhood (local) gossip (talk) from a twisted pair (cabling used by LocalTalk) in 1985 (first used to connect Macs to LaserWriter printers).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re network interfaces that have been built into Macs.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.