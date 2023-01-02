Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 184

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 184. Here are my solutions to them.

1: When Messages came from iChat, with Gatekeeper and the first mini tablet.

2012 When Messages came from iChat (the year of OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, which replaced iChat with Messages), with Gatekeeper (also introduced in 10.8) and the first mini tablet (the first iPad mini was released that year too).

2: Time for a rendezvous with a flat-screen CRT for education, but an end to happy Macs.

2002 Time for a rendezvous (the year of OS X 10.2 Jaguar, which introduced Rendezvous, later renamed Bonjour) with a flat-screen CRT for education (the release of the eMac, with its integral 17-inch flat-screen CRT display), but an end to happy Macs (the 'Happy Mac' startup screen was replaced by an Apple logo).

3: When you had to pay to put your fonts in a folder, and could buy a model 2, 5 and 10.

1992 When you had to pay (the year of System 7.1, the first upgrade that was paid-for rather then free) to put your fonts in a folder (it introduced the Fonts folder, to replace installing fonts in the System itself), and could buy a model 2, 5 and 10 (the Macintosh IIvx, which played havoc with Roman numerals).

The common factor

These were each released 10, 20 and 30 years ago last year (2022).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.