Saturday Mac riddles 182

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: This cat with a pride was intended to be download-only and brought AirDrop.

2: Hybrid can bark or low when setting up the page for printing, named after software arm.

3: It didn’t bark much, but connected you before a hunting expedition.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.