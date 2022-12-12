Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 181

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 181. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Dry for ships, enclosed for prisoners, here for apps and trash.

Click for a solution Dock Dry for ships (dry dock), enclosed for prisoners (a dock in court), here for apps and trash (what goes into the Dock).

2: Gaps between words for multiple desktops.

Click for a solution Spaces Gaps between words (spaces) for multiple desktops (what it is).

3: Supervisor of props and lighting who puts apps on the left.

Click for a solution Stage Manager Supervisor of props and lighting (the stage manager in a theatre) who puts apps on the left (what it does in Ventura).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are extensions to the Finder’s interface and features. The Dock was introduced in Mac OS X, from origins in NeXTSTEP. Spaces arrived in Leopard, and Stage Manager in Ventura.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.