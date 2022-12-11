hoakley General, Life, Painting

Coming home to a real fire in paintings 2

In the first of these two articles looking at paintings of fires, I showed a selection of works up to the late eighteenth century. Here I resume with an unusual pair of paintings.

Virginie Demont-Breton (1859–1935), L’homme est en mer (The Man is at Sea) (before 1889), oil on canvas, 161 x 134.5 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Virginie Demont-Breton’s original painting of The Man is at Sea, above, was completed in or before 1889. This shows a fisherman’s wife warming herself and her sleeping infant by the fire, while her husband is away fishing at sea. It was exhibited at the Salon in 1889, following which it was rapidly engraved for prints. Later that year, Vincent van Gogh saw an image of that painting when he was undergoing treatment in the Saint Paul asylum at Saint-Rémy, and made a copy of it, shown below.

Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), L’homme est en mer (The Man is at Sea, after Demont-Breton) (1889), oil, dimensions not known, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.
Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890), Dormitory in the Hospital in Arles (1889), oil on canvas, 74 x 92 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Van Gogh also painted Dormitory in the Hospital in Arles that year. In the foreground is a stove similar to those used in Florence Nightingale’s wards in Scutari, during the Crimean War more than thirty years earlier.

Henri Jules Jean Geoffroy (1853–1924), The Night Hostel (or, The Soup Kitchen) (1891), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

A similar stove is at the centre of Henri Jules Jean Geoffroy’s painting of The Night Hostel or The Soup Kitchen from 1891, where homeless women and children are being fed in what appears to be almost a prison.

Laurits Andersen Ring (1854–1933), The Artist’s Wife and Children (1904), oil on canvas, 83 x 102.5 cm, Statsministeriet, Copenhagen, Denmark. Wikimedia Commons.

Laurits Andersen Ring’s contrasting The Artist’s Wife and Children, from 1904, shows his wife Sigrid with their young son and daughter, in front of the roaring fire typical of the more affluent middle class home.

Carl Larsson (1853–1919), Christmas Eve (1904), watercolour, dimensions not known, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Carl Larsson’s Christmas Eve from 1904 shows his large extended family gathering to celebrate in grand style, with a huge turkey, a roaring fire, and a cat under the table, trying to get into the party.

William McGregor Paxton (1869–1941), In the Studio (1905), oil on canvas, 76.2 x 63.5 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

William McGregor Paxton’s open fire In the Studio (1905) is appropriately classy, glowing in the background. He deliberately defocussed it in what he termed Vermeer’s “binocular vision”. His model is in crisp focus, and as the eye wonders further away from her as the optical centre of the painting, edges and details become progressively more blurred.

Francisco Pradilla Ortiz (1848–1921), La reina doña Juana la Loca, recluida en Tordesillas con su hija, la infanta doña Catalina (Queen Juana the Mad Imprisoned in Tordesillas with her daughter, the Infanta Catalina) (1906), oil on canvas, 85 x 146 cm, Museo de Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain. Wikimedia Commons.

The fire in Francisco Pradilla’s Queen Juana the Mad Imprisoned in Tordesillas with her daughter, the Infanta Catalina (1906) tells its own story. The first Queen of Spain is shown during her effective imprisonment in the Convent of Santa Clara, in Tordesillas, north-west of Madrid in northern Spain. She was taken to that convent in 1509, and despite being co-monarch of Castile and Aragon with her son Charles I, she remained there until her death in 1555.

Pradilla shows her with her youngest daughter, Catherine (Catalina) of Austria (1507-1578), who married John III of Portugal and became its queen in 1525. The girl’s toys are scattered forlornly over the barren floor, and one of Juana’s maids sits spinning, as a pitifully small fire burns in the huge fireplace.

My last two paintings return to more modest and contemporary rooms, with their domesticated coal fires.

Douglas Fox Pitt (1864–1922), Interior with Maid (c 1913), graphite, charcoal and watercolour on paper, 41.2 x 48.3 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by Sarah Fox-Pitt and Anthony Pitt-Rivers 2008, accessioned 2009), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/fox-pitt-interior-with-maid-t12996

Among Douglas Fox Pitt’s views of domestic interiors, Interior with Maid from about 1913 is notable for its display of two of the artist’s collection of paintings by the Camden Town Group. Above the fireplace is Harold Gilman’s Norwegian Street Scene (Kirkegaten, Flekkerfjord) (1913), and above the bright cushion is Charles Ginner’s The Wet Street, Dieppe (1911).

Henry Tonks (1862-1937), Sodales – Mr Steer and Mr Sickert (1930), oil on canvas, 34.9 x 46 cm, The Tate Gallery (Bequeathed by Mrs Violet Ormond 1955), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/tonks-sodales-mr-steer-and-mr-sickert-t00040

Henry Tonks’ Sodales – Mr Steer and Mr Sickert (1930) shows two British painters in their old age: Philip Wilson Steer is dozing in front of the fire while Walter Sickert was visiting him at home in Cheyne Walk, London.

In the 1970s cheap natural gas from the North Sea brought central heating to many homes across Britain, and there has been a steady increase across the whole of northern Europe, at least until this winter, when old fires and stoves have suddenly become popular again.