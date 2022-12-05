Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 180

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 180. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Brisk marching pace for media ended three years ago.

Click for a solution QuickTime Brisk marching pace (military quick time) for media (what it was for) ended three years ago (QuickTime support ended with macOS Catalina in 2019).

2: Silica for the timepiece that renders the PDF inside.

Click for a solution Quartz Silica (quartz the mineral) for the timepiece (its crystals are often used in clocks and watches) that renders (what it does) the PDF inside (its internal representation).

3: As a climber’s runner, Bill and Andy brought its raster regions from the start.

Click for a solution QuickDraw As a climber’s runner (a climber’s quickdraw is a ‘runner’ consisting of two carabiners connected by webbing), Bill and Andy (Bill Atkinson and Andy Hertzfeld, its original developers) brought its raster regions (a distinctive feature) from the start (it was the original 2D graphics library in classic Mac OS).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are innovative graphics-related components in Mac OS: QuickDraw in 1984 and before, QuickTime in 1991, and Quartz from 1999. They also all start with the letter Q, of course.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.