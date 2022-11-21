Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 178

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 178. Here are my solutions to them.

1: One on each hand stores in a flash you can plug in.

Click for a solution Thumb drive One on each hand (a thumb) stores (what it does) in a flash (the storage medium) you can plug in (how it works).

2: Five between two five-hundreds makes for an optical store.

Click for a solution DVD Five (Roman numeral V) between two five-hundreds (Roman numeral D) makes for an optical store (what it is).

3: Fastener with teeth all too often ended with the click of death.

Click for a solution Zip (drive) Fastener with teeth (a zip fastener) all too often ended with the click of death (Iomega Zip drives were notorious for suddenly dying with this, which became the subject of a class action lawsuit in 1998: see Wikipedia).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are all types of removable storage that have been popular with Macs.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.