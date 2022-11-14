Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 177

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 177. Here are my solutions to them.

1: First from a photo and maybe named for its update size.

Click for a solution Big Sur First from a photo (it’s the first macOS to boot from a snapshot) and maybe named for its update size (it has the largest update size of any macOS, which could explain its name?).

2: Audibly a fraudster but really the first official X.

Click for a solution Cheetah Audibly a fraudster (a cheater) but really the first official X (it was the first official release of OS X).

3: Didn’t start as a swallow, but brought cups and a meeting point.

Click for a solution Jaguar Didn’t start as a swallow (Jaguar Cars originated from Swallow Sidecars), but brought cups (first OS X with CUPS printing support) and a meeting point (it also brought the first release of Rendezvous, later renamed to Bonjour).

The common factor

Click for the solution They were all major versions of Mac OS X/macOS.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.