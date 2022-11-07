Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 176

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 176. Here are my solutions to them.

1: One of the last two powered by Santa Clara and a paid player in short.

Click for a solution Mac Pro One of the last two (this and the Mac mini are the last two Intel models) powered by Santa Clara (Intel’s headquarters are in Santa Clara) and a paid player in short (a pro rather than amateur).

2: Elsie DLXXX was last from IL.

Click for a solution Macintosh LC 580 Elsie (their nickname, and the phonetic version) DLXXX (Roman numerals for 580) was last from IL (the last Mac to use a Motorola processor, as Motorola is based in Illinois) (The LC 580 was the last Classic Mac, generally available until April 1996, although the LC 475 was available to education until July 1996).

3: Last from the trio formed by Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.

Click for a solution Power Mac G5 Last from the trio (it was one of the last Power Mac models available, until August 2006) formed by Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa (the five largest growing economies, now known as the Group of 5, or G5).

The common factor

Click for the solution They were all the last Macs of the previous processor architecture.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.