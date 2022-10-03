Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 171

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 171. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Afterthought of different types initially in a printer.

Click for a solution PostScript Afterthought (a postscript) of different types (most commonly Types 1 and 3) initially in a printer (first shipped in the original Apple LaserWriter in 1985).

2: Once royal and faithful kind with the seventh system.

Click for a solution TrueType Once royal (originally named Bass, then Royal) and faithful (true) kind (a type) with the seventh system (developed by Apple, it shipped in System 7).

3: Shop sign with hot metal became standard fifteen years ago.

Click for a solution OpenType Shop sign (Open on one side, Closed on the other) with hot metal (jargon for printing type) became standard fifteen years ago (developed by Microsoft and Adobe, version 1.4 was adopted as an ISO standard in 2007).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re standards for fonts that have been supported by Mac operating systems: PostScript (Apple LaserWriter in 1985), TrueType (System 7 in 1991), OpenType (ISO 14496-22 in 2007).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.