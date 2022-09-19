Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 169

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 169. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Challenging response of a lunge and command to prove identity.

Click for a solution password Challenging response (a password) of a lunge (in fencing, a pass) and command (word) to prove identity (what it does).

2: Sensational contact in the unconscious from a fingerprint.

Click for a solution Touch ID Sensational contact (touch) in the unconscious (Freud’s id) from a fingerprint (what Touch ID uses).

3: For gaining private admission with a public key.

Click for a solution Passkey For gaining private admission (what a passkey does in the real world) with a public key (what’s sent to the server).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all methods of authentication supported by macOS.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.