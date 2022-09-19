Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 169

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 169. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Challenging response of a lunge and command to prove identity.
Click for a solution
password
Challenging response (a password) of a lunge (in fencing, a pass) and command (word) to prove identity (what it does).
2: Sensational contact in the unconscious from a fingerprint.
Click for a solution
Touch ID
Sensational contact (touch) in the unconscious (Freud’s id) from a fingerprint (what Touch ID uses).
3: For gaining private admission with a public key.
Click for a solution
Passkey
For gaining private admission (what a passkey does in the real world) with a public key (what’s sent to the server).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They’re all methods of authentication supported by macOS.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.