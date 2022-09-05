Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 167

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 167. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Two tens became twenty, then have remained at forty from light peak.

Click for a solution Thunderbolt Two tens (TB1 is 2 x 10 Gbit/s) became twenty (TB2 is 20 Gbit/s), then have remained at forty (TB3 and 4 are 40 Gbit/s) from light peak (its original name was Light Peak).

2: Burning telegraph started at 400 then doubled.

Click for a solution FireWire Burning (fire) telegraph (wire) started at 400 (original speed up to 400 Mbit/s) then doubled (later offered up to 800 Mbit/s).

3: Intended to be sexy, it became squalid instead, and could need termination.

Click for a solution SCSI Intended to be sexy (that was the intended pronunciation), it became squalid instead (it ended up being known as ‘scuzzy’), and could need termination (part of the black art of setting up SCSI chains was knowing whether and where to put a terminator).

The common factor

Click for the solution They were all in their day the best external connections for devices such as disks, introduced to Macs in 1986/87 (SCSI), 1999 (FW) and 2011 (TB).

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.