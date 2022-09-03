Saturday Mac riddles 167

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.
1: Two tens became twenty, then have remained at forty from light peak.
2: Burning telegraph started at 400 then doubled.
3: Intended to be sexy, it became squalid instead, and could need termination.
To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.
I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.
Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.