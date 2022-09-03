Saturday Mac riddles 167

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Two tens became twenty, then have remained at forty from light peak.

2: Burning telegraph started at 400 then doubled.

3: Intended to be sexy, it became squalid instead, and could need termination.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.