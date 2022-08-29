Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 166

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 166. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Real-time SMS for OCR wherever.
Click for a solution
Live Text
Real-time (live broadcast) SMS (text messaging) for OCR wherever (what Live Text enables).
2: Quick routes save time in their actions.
Click for a solution
Shortcuts
Quick routes (short cuts) save time (what they do in all senses) in their actions (Actions are used to compose Shortcuts).
3: Hollywood studio with a checkpoint for a single mouse and keyboard.
Click for a solution
Universal Control
Hollywood studio (Universal Studios) with a checkpoint (control) for a single mouse and keyboard (used to control multiple Macs and iPads).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They are all features new in Monterey.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.