Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 166

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 166. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Real-time SMS for OCR wherever.

Click for a solution Live Text Real-time (live broadcast) SMS (text messaging) for OCR wherever (what Live Text enables).

2: Quick routes save time in their actions.

Click for a solution Shortcuts Quick routes (short cuts) save time (what they do in all senses) in their actions (Actions are used to compose Shortcuts).

3: Hollywood studio with a checkpoint for a single mouse and keyboard.

Click for a solution Universal Control Hollywood studio (Universal Studios) with a checkpoint (control) for a single mouse and keyboard (used to control multiple Macs and iPads).

The common factor

Click for the solution They are all features new in Monterey.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.