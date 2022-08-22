Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 165

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 165. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Land of the Miwok, and twice ten, it later brought us photos.

Click for a solution Yosemite Land of the Miwok (the indigenous people of Yosemite were Ahwahnechee, one of the Southern Sierra Miwok peoples), and twice ten (OS X 10.10), it later brought us photos (Photos was introduced in Yosemite 10.10.3).

2: Quick to the supplier of soup ingredient conceived by Chris four years earlier.

Click for a solution Swift Quick (swift) to the supplier of soup ingredient (swift nests are used in bird’s nest soup) conceived by Chris (Lattner, its principal architect) four years earlier (in 2010, released in 2014).

3: Pass the ball by hand, or push your opponent over, for wireless continuity.

Click for a solution Handoff Pass the ball by hand (hand off in American Football), or push your opponent over (in rugby), for wireless continuity (what it is).

The common factor

Click for the solution They were all released in 2014.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.