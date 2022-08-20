Saturday Mac riddles 165

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.
1: Land of the Miwok, and twice ten, it later brought us photos.
2: Quick to the supplier of soup ingredient conceived by Chris four years earlier.
3: Pass the ball by hand, or push your opponent over, for wireless continuity.
To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.
I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.
Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.