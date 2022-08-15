Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 164

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 164. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Forty has the formulae of pre-eminence against digits.
Click for a solution
(Microsoft) Excel
Forty (Roman numerals XL) has the formulae (a feature of Excel) of pre-eminence (to excel) against digits (on macOS it’s main competitor is Numbers).
2: White metal with sunshine media was unplugged last October.
Click for a solution
(Microsoft) Silverlight
White metal (silver) with sunshine (light) media (what Silverlight was for) was unplugged last October (the plug-in’s support was ended in October 2021).
3: Retinue brought mail and more for a decade before the outlook changed.
Click for a solution
(Microsoft) Entourage
Retinue (an entourage) brought mail and more (it was Microsoft’s Mac-only mail client, and more) for a decade (2000-2010) before the outlook changed (it was replaced by Microsoft Outlook).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They are/were all Microsoft products for Mac.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.