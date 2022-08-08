Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 163

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 163. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Both succulent and crunchy, and hard and brittle crystals for the new architecture.

Click for a solution Apple silicon Both succulent and crunchy (apple fruit), and hard and brittle crystals (silicon) for the new architecture (Apple silicon).

2: Fruit for the factory, or its office suite.

Click for a solution AppleWorks Fruit (apple) for the factory (the works), or its office suite (what AppleWorks was).

3: A group of services when young, then just a couple of protocols, now down to one and on its way out altogether.

Click for a solution AppleShare A group of services when young (in the original AppleShare product), then just a couple of protocols (AFP and PAP), now down to one and on its way out altogether (AFP, long deprecated and soon to reach its end of life).

The common factor

Click for the solution They all include Apple, of course.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.