Saturday Mac riddles 163

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Both succulent and crunchy, and hard and brittle crystals for the new architecture.

2: Fruit for the factory, or its office suite.

3: A group of services when young, then just a couple of protocols, now down to one and on its way out altogether.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.