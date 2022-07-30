Saturday Mac riddles 162

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: This Norwegian woman from Menlo Park is more than just talk.

2: The daughter upstaged and undercut only a year and twelve days later by the first raincoat.

3: Countess and mathematician gave her name to the language of defence, now a mosquito.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.