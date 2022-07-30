Saturday Mac riddles 162

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.
1: This Norwegian woman from Menlo Park is more than just talk.
2: The daughter upstaged and undercut only a year and twelve days later by the first raincoat.
3: Countess and mathematician gave her name to the language of defence, now a mosquito.
To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.
I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.
Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.