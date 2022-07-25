Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 161

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 161. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Melodies but neither lashes nor lids, born with conserves and still on other systems.

Click for a solution iTunes Melodies (tunes) but neither lashes nor lids (not eye but i), born with conserves (originally derived from SoundJam in 2001) and still on other systems (although dropped from macOS 10.15, it’s still available on Windows).

2: The opening for your shots, it collated your images before dying on an island.

Click for a solution Aperture The opening (aperture) for your shots (photos), it collated your images (what Aperture did) before dying on an island (it stopped working in Catalina).

3: Eastern lunchbox handled addresses and more until nine years ago.

Click for a solution Bento Eastern lunchbox (Japanese bento) handled addresses and more (it worked with address book data) until nine years ago (FileMaker discontinued it in 2013).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all discontinued but popular software products from Apple and its subsidiaries.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.