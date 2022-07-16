Saturday Mac riddles 160

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: For 21 glorious years, it was me with a few whales bringing you music.

2: Pioneering physicist put email on a small block of paper in the nineties.

3: Irrational number of master’s assistants was first with a keyboard and ARM.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.