Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 159

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 159. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Cool colour of a palate for connecting a mouse.

Click for a solution Bluetooth Cool colour (blue) of a palate (your ‘tooth’, as in ‘sweet tooth’) for connecting a mouse (one of many peripherals it connects).

2: Anaesthetic meshwork came from Hawaii in the seventies to become project 802.

Click for a solution Ethernet Anaesthetic (the drug ether) meshwork (net) came from Hawaii in the seventies (it was inspired by ALOHAnet in the University of Hawaii) to become project 802 (the IEEE project which standardised it from 1980 in a series of 802.x standards).

3: Arrivals and departures, born as one more thing in 1999 and died 19 years later.

Click for a solution AirPort Arrivals and departures (a passenger airport), born as one more thing in 1999 (announced as ‘one more thing’ by Steve Jobs in 1999) and died 19 years later (2018, when all AirPort products were discontinued).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all types of networking.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.