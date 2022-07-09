Saturday Mac riddles 159

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.
1: Cool colour of a palate for connecting a mouse.
2: Anaesthetic meshwork came from Hawaii in the seventies to become project 802.
3: Arrivals and departures, born as one more thing in 1999 and died 19 years later.
To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.
I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.
Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.