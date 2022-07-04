Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 158

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 158. Here are my solutions to them.

1: It used to be assiduous effort but is now cut down to the extension for programs.

Click for a solution app It used to be assiduous effort (application) but is now cut down (shortened to app) to the extension for programs (.app).

2: Nerve fibres, odds and ends in a handkerchief, structured collection of files.

Click for a solution bundle Nerve fibres (bundle), odds and ends in a handkerchief (bundle), structured collection of files (what a bundle is).

3: Nucleus with a conservatory could bring panic if it’s in a loaded collection.

Click for a solution kernel extension (kext) Nucleus (kernel) with a conservatory (a type of domestic extension) could bring panic (as they can) if it’s in a loaded collection (how they’re now loaded in Big Sur and later).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all special types of folder which pose as files.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.