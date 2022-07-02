Saturday Mac riddles 158

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: It used to be assiduous effort but is now cut down to the extension for programs.

2: Nerve fibres, odds and ends in a handkerchief, structured collection of files.

3: Nucleus with a conservatory could bring panic if it’s in a loaded collection.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.