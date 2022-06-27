Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 157

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 157. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Assumed name otherwise points to the original.

Click for a solution alias Assumed name (an alias) otherwise (original meaning of the Latin word) points to the original (what a Finder alias does).

2: Fuse special character with part of a chain for a reference pointer.

Click for a solution symlink (or symbolic link) Fuse special character (symbol) with part of a chain (link) for a reference pointer (a symbolic link, or symlink).

3: Steadfast 7.92 inch two-way connector between grouped volumes.

Click for a solution firmlink Steadfast (firm) 7.92 inch (old imperial measure of length equal to this) two-way connector between grouped volumes (a firmlink is just that, between System and Data volumes).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all methods of linking to files or folders.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.