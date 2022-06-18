Saturday Mac riddles 156

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: First person waterproof coat has been the one-piece desktop for 24 years now.

2: Me again with a case for peas brought you tracks and more until last month.

3: Seeing you for iChat, I keep reappearing elsewhere after I died around 15 years ago.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a very topical common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.