SilentKnight and SystHist updates now check XProtect Remediator

I’m delighted to announce the release of new versions of two of my free utilities, SilentKnight and SystHist, which now check and report details of Apple’s new security tool in macOS 10.15 and later.

For SystHist, the change is minor: updates to XProtect Remediator are now listed in the centre pane as security updates. They already appeared in the other two panes, and you can examine the contents of an update using the right pane.

SystHist version 1.17 is strongly recommended for all running macOS Catalina and later, and is now available from here: systhist117

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

SilentKnight required rather more work. The end result is that, when run in Catalina or later, it checks the version of XProtect Remediator currently installed, and displays that after the XProtect data version at the top right of its window. If either of those versions is out of date, SilentKnight warns you of that. XProtect Remediator version numbers are now stored in my GitHub database to enable this check to work.

SilentKnight also informs you of the latest update to XProtect Remediator installed on your Mac, in the scrolling text view in the lower part of its window. I have revised its Help reference to provide more information about this new security tool in supported versions of macOS.

As a final test today, I performed a manual update of XProtect Remediator using SilentKnight 1.21, and confirmed that and full updates work correctly. However, as this version has undergone quite major surgery, I welcome all reports of any issues you may find, so that I can fix them promptly.

SilentKnight version 1.21 is strongly recommended for all running macOS Catalina and later, and is now available from here: silentknight121

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.

My last update to accommodate XProtect Remediator is for LockRattler, which I hope to complete this weekend. I’ll post that as soon I have completed and tested it.

Enjoy!