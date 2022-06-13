Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 155

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 155. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Unlucky for some, it came with a mission and hopes to prove popular this autumn/fall.

Click for a solution Ventura (macOS 13) Unlucky for some (the number 13), it came with a mission (how Ventura CA started) and hopes to prove popular this autumn/fall (when macOS Ventura will be released).

2: Responsible for lighting and props, it will put your apps to one side.

Click for a solution Stage Manager Responsible for lighting and props (what they do), it will put your apps to one side (what this new feature does in Ventura).

3: Freely flowing as your collaborative whiteboard a bit later.

Click for a solution Freeform Freely flowing (free form) as your collaborative whiteboard (what the app is) a bit later (it’s forecast to ship after the release of Ventura).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all about macOS 13 Ventura, of course.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.