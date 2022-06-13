Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 155

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 155. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Unlucky for some, it came with a mission and hopes to prove popular this autumn/fall.
Click for a solution
Ventura (macOS 13)
Unlucky for some (the number 13), it came with a mission (how Ventura CA started) and hopes to prove popular this autumn/fall (when macOS Ventura will be released).
2: Responsible for lighting and props, it will put your apps to one side.
Click for a solution
Stage Manager
Responsible for lighting and props (what they do), it will put your apps to one side (what this new feature does in Ventura).
3: Freely flowing as your collaborative whiteboard a bit later.
Click for a solution
Freeform
Freely flowing (free form) as your collaborative whiteboard (what the app is) a bit later (it’s forecast to ship after the release of Ventura).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They’re all about macOS 13 Ventura, of course.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.