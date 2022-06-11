Saturday Mac riddles 155

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Unlucky for some, it came with a mission and hopes to prove popular this autumn/fall.

2: Responsible for lighting and props, it will put your apps to one side.

3: Freely flowing as your collaborative whiteboard a bit later.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a very topical common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.