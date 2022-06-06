Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 154

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 154. Here are my solutions to them.
1: Record essential service and create volumes.
Click for a solution
Disk Utility
Record (a disk) essential service (a utility) and create volumes (what Disk Utility does).
2: Prepares a play text for publication and runs your code.
Click for a solution
Script Editor
Prepares a play text (script) for publication (what an editor does) and runs your code (what Script Editor does).
3: At last it gives you a shell ready for the hospice.
Click for a solution
Terminal
At last (terminal) it gives you a shell (what Terminal does) ready for the hospice (when terminally ill).
The common factor
Click for the solution
They’re all apps in the Utilities folder.
I look forward to your putting alternative cases.