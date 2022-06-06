Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 154

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 154. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Record essential service and create volumes.

Click for a solution Disk Utility Record (a disk) essential service (a utility) and create volumes (what Disk Utility does).

2: Prepares a play text for publication and runs your code.

Click for a solution Script Editor Prepares a play text (script) for publication (what an editor does) and runs your code (what Script Editor does).

3: At last it gives you a shell ready for the hospice.

Click for a solution Terminal At last (terminal) it gives you a shell (what Terminal does) ready for the hospice (when terminally ill).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all apps in the Utilities folder.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.