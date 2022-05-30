Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 153

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 153. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Chinese dog with its tail wrapped round to accelerate display.

Click for a solution GPU Chinese dog (a pug) with its tail wrapped round (transformed from pug to gpu) to accelerate display (what a GPU does).

2: Freezing rain used when quality of service is low.

Click for a solution Icestorm Freezing rain (an icestorm) used when quality of service is low (the E cores mainly used by threads with the lowest Quality of Service value).

3: Cotton, silk, structure, silicon interconnections.

Click for a solution Fabric Cotton (a fabric), silk (another fabric), structure (the fabric of a building), silicon interconnections (what the Fabric in an M1 chip is).

The common factor

Click for the solution They’re all parts of an M1 chip.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.